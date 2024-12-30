Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.60 and last traded at $111.81. Approximately 637,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,052,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,348.28. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,982. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,172 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,158 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

