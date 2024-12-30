Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Update

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance stock. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Logan Ridge Finance accounts for approximately 1.3% of Repertoire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Repertoire Partners LP owned about 1.76% of Logan Ridge Finance at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ LRFC traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Logan Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

About Logan Ridge Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Logan Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

