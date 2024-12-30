LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 12,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 26,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $965.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.94.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 336.65%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at LiveWire Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LiveWire Group news, CEO Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $55,672.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,470.60. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,729 shares of company stock valued at $76,841. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LiveWire Group by 201.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Further Reading

