Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 336,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,780.0 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NTXVF remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Nexteer Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.
About Nexteer Automotive Group
