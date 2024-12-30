Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 336,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,780.0 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTXVF remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Nexteer Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

About Nexteer Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a motion control technology company, develop, manufacture, and supply advanced steering and driveline systems to original equipment manufacturer worldwide. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, which includes column assist electric power steering, intermediate shafts, EPS rack and pinion gears, single and dual pinion assist, and rack-assisted EPS, modular power pack, steer-by-wire, EPS remanufacturing, and automated steering actuator, as well as availability, output, and modular EPS.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.