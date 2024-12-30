Short Interest in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Decreases By 17.4%

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 503,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.07. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 169.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 83,296 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,189 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

