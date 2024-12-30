MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

