Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $77,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLYVA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,888. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

