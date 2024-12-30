Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Short Interest Update

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $41,976.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,848,416.80. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,012 shares of company stock worth $884,867. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Up 1.4 %

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

Shares of SABA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 68,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

