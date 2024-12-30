Short Interest in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Decreases By 17.2%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 16,480,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RealReal by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 306.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $942,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealReal stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

