DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 24,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 38,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDI. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.25 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 21.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.49 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

