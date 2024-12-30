AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in December

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 677,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.6 days.

AtkinsRéalis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNCAF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $52.01. 2,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. AtkinsRéalis has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.07.

AtkinsRéalis Company Profile

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

