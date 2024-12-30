Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Decreases By 17.3%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of RNXT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. 59,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,394. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on RenovoRx from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RenovoRx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of RenovoRx worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

