BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MYI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 397,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,065. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.