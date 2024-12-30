Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Decreases By 17.1%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 657,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160.2 days.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYNF remained flat at $97.32 on Monday. 250,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $90.45 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

