Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 385,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 483,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Royal Helium Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.25.
About Royal Helium
Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
