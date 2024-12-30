Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 385,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 483,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89.

About Royal Helium

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.