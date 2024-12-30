Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCSA

Vacasa Trading Up 28.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VCSA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 916,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vacasa by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vacasa by 1,286.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.