First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 262,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SKYY traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.43. 119,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,222. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.41. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $131.13.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

