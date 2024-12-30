RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 4584674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

RLX Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.03.

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,294 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,033 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

