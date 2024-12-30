RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 4584674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
RLX Technology Trading Up 2.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.03.
RLX Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
