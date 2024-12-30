Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Decreases By 34.6%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 848,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,554.0 days.

Nordex Price Performance

NRDXF remained flat at $11.60 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. Nordex has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

