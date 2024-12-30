Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Decreases By 34.6%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 848,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,554.0 days.
Nordex Price Performance
NRDXF remained flat at $11.60 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. Nordex has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.90.
Nordex Company Profile
