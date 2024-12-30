Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 8888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Kibo Energy Stock Down 27.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £492,000.00, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.10.
About Kibo Energy
The Company is focused on the development of three thermal coal power projects in Mozambique, Botswana and Tanzania, which all share stable operating environments as well as an acute need for consistent power.
