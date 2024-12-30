Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Declines By 32.3%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 1,332,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.6 days.

Empire Trading Up 0.7 %

EMLAF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.51. 6,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. Empire has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

