Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Declines By 32.3%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 1,332,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.6 days.
Empire Trading Up 0.7 %
EMLAF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.51. 6,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. Empire has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $32.67.
Empire Company Profile
