SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Down 34.5% in December

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 325.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.91. 13,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.77. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

