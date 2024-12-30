Sosandar (LON:SOS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 30008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.08 ($0.10).

Sosandar Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £19.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Sosandar

(Get Free Report)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, knitwear, coats and jackets, suits and tailoring cloths, jumpsuits and playsuits, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, leather and faux leather cloths, skirts, leisurewear, loungewear and nightwear, and swim and beachwear products; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, trainers, and slippers; and gift cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.