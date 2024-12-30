SK Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 198,719 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

