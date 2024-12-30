SK Wealth Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 862,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $116.09. 615,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $92.12 and a 52 week high of $121.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

