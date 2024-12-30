SK Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VTI traded down $1.97 on Monday, hitting $292.10. 3,466,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,918. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.40 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $438.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

