Braemar (LON:BMS) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.96), with a volume of 9629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.76 ($3.00).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.16) price target on shares of Braemar in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Braemar Stock Down 1.6 %
Braemar Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Braemar’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy sold 94,112 shares of Braemar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.20), for a total value of £239,044.48 ($300,722.71). Insiders own 46.79% of the company’s stock.
Braemar Company Profile
Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.
Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.
