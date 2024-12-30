Braemar (LON:BMS) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.96), with a volume of 9629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.76 ($3.00).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.16) price target on shares of Braemar in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Braemar alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMS

Braemar Stock Down 1.6 %

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The firm has a market cap of £71.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,807.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 280.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Braemar’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy sold 94,112 shares of Braemar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.20), for a total value of £239,044.48 ($300,722.71). Insiders own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.