Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 40.90 ($0.51), with a volume of 49939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.49).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

