Benchmark (LON:BMK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.40), with a volume of 153362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.40 ($0.42).

Benchmark Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of £236.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.48.

About Benchmark

Benchmark’s mission is to enable aquaculture producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.We bring together biology and technology to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock – from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.

Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), diets and probiotics and sea lice treatments.

