Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.16 ($0.20), with a volume of 138239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.40 ($0.22).

Walker Crips Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,615.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker Crips Group news, insider David Gelber acquired 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,922.40 ($18,772.68). Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

