Videndum (LON:VID) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.40 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.85), with a volume of 194742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.50 ($1.96).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Videndum Stock Performance

Videndum Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.38. The firm has a market cap of £138.46 million, a PE ratio of -341.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

