Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 575919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 12.53. The company has a market capitalization of £10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Galileo Resources news, insider Joel Silberstein bought 369,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,698.63 ($4,652.95). Insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

