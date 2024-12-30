Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Tesoro Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.43.

About Tesoro Minerals

Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

