Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 61,141,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,135% from the previous session’s volume of 4,949,054 shares.The stock last traded at $3.76 and had previously closed at $3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Quantum-Si from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QSI

Quantum-Si Stock Down 6.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

The firm has a market capitalization of $480.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.