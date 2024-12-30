Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANOGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.08), with a volume of 16910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.10).

Manolete Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.63 million, a PE ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.88.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc is the UK’s leading insolvency litigation financing company which was founded in 2009 by its Chief Executive, Steven Cooklin, a UK Chartered Accountant.

Manolete finances the pursuit of claims through litigation and alternative dispute resolution to produce optimal returns for the creditors of insolvent companies.

