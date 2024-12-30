Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.08), with a volume of 16910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.10).

Manolete Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.63 million, a PE ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.88.

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

Manolete Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manolete Partners Plc is the UK’s leading insolvency litigation financing company which was founded in 2009 by its Chief Executive, Steven Cooklin, a UK Chartered Accountant.

Manolete finances the pursuit of claims through litigation and alternative dispute resolution to produce optimal returns for the creditors of insolvent companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.