CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 119039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 103.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CAE by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in CAE during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

