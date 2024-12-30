Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.89. 102,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 468,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $781.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $126,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 65.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

