DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 90000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

DeepMarkit Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$617,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

