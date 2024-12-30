Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Expands By 55.2%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.
Shares of UL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
