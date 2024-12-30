Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Declines By 31.8%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.67. 24,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,776. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Articles

