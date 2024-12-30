Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 54.4% in December

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 137.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,452 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 850,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 171,428 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.22. 531,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,169. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.