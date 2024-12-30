Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 3670620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Blue Star Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

Featured Articles

