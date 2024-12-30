Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 277,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Klondike Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Tallman bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Company insiders own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

