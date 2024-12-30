Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.74. 245,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 429,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 target price on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $651.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 271.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 276,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 61.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

