SK Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,759. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $167.82 and a 52-week high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

