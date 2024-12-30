SK Wealth Management LLC Takes $526,000 Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.41. 39,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,946. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $130.88 and a 12-month high of $164.23.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.