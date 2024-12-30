SK Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. SK Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCRE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,802,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Get DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DCRE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $51.41. 23,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.