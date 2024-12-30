1,227 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by SK Wealth Management LLC

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

