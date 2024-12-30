SK Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,614 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $183,842,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $175,884,000.

VTV traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $169.35. 2,043,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day moving average is $170.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

